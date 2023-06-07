MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Down 3.9%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 968,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,179,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. MannKind’s revenue was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,020,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $447,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 735,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,030.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,020,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,386 shares of company stock worth $1,838,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MannKind by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 431.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,652 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MannKind by 53.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MannKind by 18.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

