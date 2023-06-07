MAP Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $149,699.47 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $83.80 million and $149,699.47 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

