Mary G. Puma Sells 21,701 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $3,766,859.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,426,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.50. 707,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
