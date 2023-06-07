Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.83

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.83 and last traded at $101.50, with a volume of 2878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.42.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Masonite International by 421.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

