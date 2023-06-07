MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.11

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.11 and last traded at $106.11, with a volume of 249361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

MasTec Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -684.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,417,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Articles

