MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $9.22

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $9.50. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 17,102 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 825.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

