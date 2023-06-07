Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Reduced by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.89. 5,342,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

