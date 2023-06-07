Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 575 by Analysts at Barclays

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.59) to GBX 575 ($7.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 620 ($7.71) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 570 ($7.09) to GBX 440 ($5.47) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLSPF stock remained flat at $6.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

