Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.20.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $271.12 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $276.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.44 and a 200 day moving average of $179.75. The firm has a market cap of $694.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

