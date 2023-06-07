Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on META. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $7.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,477,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,295,527. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $276.57. The stock has a market cap of $675.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,321. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

