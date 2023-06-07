Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

OUKPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Metso Oyj Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

About Metso Oyj

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th.

(Get Rating)

Metso Corp. manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.