Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.
OUKPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Metso Oyj Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.02.
Metso Oyj Increases Dividend
About Metso Oyj
Metso Corp. manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metso Oyj (OUKPY)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.