Michele Lau Sells 299 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) insider Michele Lau sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $22,535.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,333.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michele Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Michele Lau sold 277 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $20,763.92.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,650. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,574,000 after buying an additional 163,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

