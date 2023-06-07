Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 447 ($5.56) and last traded at GBX 449 ($5.58). Approximately 6,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 252,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.59).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.70) price target on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Midwich Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 476.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 470.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. The stock has a market cap of £409.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2,641.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Midwich Group Company Profile
Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.
