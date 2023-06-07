Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) were up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $45.20. Approximately 2,007,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,530,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.65.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $19,724,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

