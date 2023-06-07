MOBLAND Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $95,953.82 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MOBLAND alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOBLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.