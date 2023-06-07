Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. 563,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 573,397 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

