Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,870,997 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

