Montchanin Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,268,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 965.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,387 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 370,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,192. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.