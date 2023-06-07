MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $9.97 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.97.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Price Performance

MOR stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $980.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 222.19% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775,585 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,056,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.