N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 71 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,347. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $301.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

