N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prologis by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,048,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,520 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $127.93. 1,144,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average is $121.45. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.