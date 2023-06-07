N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.18. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

