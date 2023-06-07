N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,827,000 after buying an additional 456,417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 315,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,856,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DFAX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 472,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

