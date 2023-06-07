N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $90.53. The company had a trading volume of 443,966 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

