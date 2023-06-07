N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 455 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA traded up $4.36 on Wednesday, hitting $211.65. 4,427,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,504. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.71. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

