N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 333 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.33. 1,587,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,361. The company has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.49 and a 200-day moving average of $275.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

