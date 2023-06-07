NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and BARK (NYSE:BARK) Financial Review

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NaaS Technology and BARK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A BARK 0 0 3 0 3.00

BARK has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 229.55%. Given BARK’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $92.81 million 0.90 -$817.34 million N/A N/A BARK $535.32 million 0.37 -$61.52 million ($0.35) -3.14

This table compares NaaS Technology and BARK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BARK has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Risk and Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of BARK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A BARK -11.49% -31.67% -14.20%

Summary

BARK beats NaaS Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of electric vehicle charging services. The firm maintains an EV charging network in China through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network. The company was founded by Zhen Dai and Yang Wang on July 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

