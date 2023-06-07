National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.17

Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 109370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

National Australia Bank Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2666 per share. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

