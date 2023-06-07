Natixis Acquires 17,403 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Natixis increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 164.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cintas were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $484.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.19. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $486.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

