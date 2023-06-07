Natixis Has $17.80 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Natixis lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,324 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.45.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

