Natixis Invests $13.01 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 560,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 15.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vistra Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NYSE VST opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -101.28%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

