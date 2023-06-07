Natixis Invests $14.15 Million in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Natixis acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 185,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after buying an additional 2,274,971 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 208,330 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $7,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 135,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHC stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.47. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $3,832,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,063,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,120,222.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $3,832,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,063,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,120,222.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 301,854 shares of company stock valued at $22,477,449. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.