Natixis Purchases 171,256 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Natixis grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 131.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,256 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.10% of Iron Mountain worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IRM opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.75%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,682 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.