Natixis Raises Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 187.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,344,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,551 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ELAN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

