Natixis Sells 129,647 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,647 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.66.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $127.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

