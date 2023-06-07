Natixis Sells 28,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Natixis cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.13% of Entegris worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after buying an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entegris by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,933,000 after buying an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,121,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Entegris by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,048,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after buying an additional 355,732 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $113.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,366.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

