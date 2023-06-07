Natixis Sells 39,166 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,166 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.13% of HF Sinclair worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 271,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 672.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.5 %

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DINO opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

