Navcoin Market Cap Tops $3.56 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $46,384.19 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00121920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00051721 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00037260 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00020057 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000112 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,302,850 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

