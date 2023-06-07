Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0431 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $42,308.77 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00122741 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00049619 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00037769 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019281 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000460 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,306,432 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

