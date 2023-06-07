Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.64

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$18.64 and last traded at C$18.71, with a volume of 21790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Neighbourly Pharmacy alerts:

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.45. The stock has a market cap of C$843.34 million and a PE ratio of 81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

(Get Rating)

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.