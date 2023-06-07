Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $27.00. The company traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 367,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 590,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nevro from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 42.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 78.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $807.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,348.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

