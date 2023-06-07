NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. 3,503,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,092,255. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

