NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares during the period. NICE accounts for approximately 8.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned approximately 1.21% of NICE worth $148,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NICE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in NICE by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.87. The stock had a trading volume of 361,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,718. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.64. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $235.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

