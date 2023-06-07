Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,413 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 4,357,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,742,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

