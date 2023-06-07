Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,050,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,927,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $218.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

