Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,796 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $7.85 on Wednesday, hitting $189.11. 853,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,367. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $197.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.32.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

