Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,717 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. 946,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

In related news, insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 2,900 ($36.05) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.57) to GBX 2,550 ($31.70) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,098.86.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

