Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 104,726 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,726 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $16,408,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,759 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 441,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,975.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,320. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,144. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Joby Aviation Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.