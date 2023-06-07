Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 24,196 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,196 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.75% of COMPASS Pathways worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of CMPS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,582. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.