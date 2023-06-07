Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,373 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,451,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,734,000 after acquiring an additional 86,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.49. 376,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,765. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

